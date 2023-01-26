Pistons And Nets Injury Reports

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Jared Rhoden.

Isaiah Livers and Isaiah Stewart are both questionable.

As for the Nets, they have ruled out Kevin Durant and Day'Ron Sharpe, while Seth Curry is questionable and Royce O'Neal is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Pistons come into the night with a 12-37 record in 49 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Nets, they got off to a slow start to the season but have been one of the best teams in the league over the last few months.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nets have gone 4-6, and they are 13-7 in the 20 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

Last month, the Nets beat the Pistons 124-121 on the road in Detroit, Michigan.

Durant (who's ruled out for Thursday's game) led the way with 43 points, while Kyrie Irving had 38.

Six players on the Pistons scored in double-digits.

Last season, the Pistons missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Nets got swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.