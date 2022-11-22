Pistons And Nuggets Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

Saddiq Bey, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart have all been ruled for the Pistons.

Cory Joseph is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Jeff Green and Collin Gillespie.

Aaron Gordon and Ish Smith are both questionable, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are doubtful.

Bones Hyland is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Pistons come into the night struggling in an enormous way.

They have the worst record in the NBA, with a 3-15 record in 18 games.

Currently, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

They are still looking for their first victory on the road, as they have an 0-10 record away from Michigan.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a win in Texas over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night and are 4-1 in the five games they have played at home in Colorado.

Jokic is the team's best player and is coming off winning the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.

He has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols.

Last season, the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pistons have not been to the postseason since 2019.