Pistons And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III, Cade Cunningham, Jared Rhoden, Isaiah Livers and Buddy Boeheim.

As for the Warriors, they will be without Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA (10-30 in 40 games), and are in rebuilding mode.

Therefore, they will likely have no chance of making the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Over the last ten games, the Pistons have gone 2-8, and they are 5-17 in 22 games on the road away from Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league.

They come into the night in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Warriors are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Through 38 games, they are 20-18 and only 4.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

At home, the Warriors have been phenomenal, with a 17-2 record in 19 games hosted at the Chase Center.