Pistons And Warriors Injury Reports

The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III, Cade Cunningham, Jared Rhoden, Isaiah Livers and Buddy Boeheim.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green and Steph Curry.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Pistons enter the night as the worst team in the NBA, with a 10-30 record in 40 games.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and have gone 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pistons are 5-17 in 22 games played outside of Detroit, Michigan.

Right now, the franchise is in rebuilding mode and won't be competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, they got off to a slow start to the season but are playing much better as of late.

The defending NBA Champions enter the night in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

They are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Through 38 games, the Warriors are 20-18, and they are 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, they have been brilliant, with a 17-2 record in 19 games hosted at the Chase Center.

The two teams faced off in Michigan (in October), and the Pistons won 128-114.