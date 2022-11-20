Skip to main content

Injury Update Given On Trail Blazers Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right calf injury in Saturday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a pleasant surprise early on during the 20202-23 NBA season, as All-Star guard Damian Lillard has his group contending at the very top of the Western Conference right now.

However, Lillard’s presence matters a lot to the Blazers and now they could once again be without him because of a calf injury.

Already missing time earlier this month due to a right calf strain, Lillard left Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz early because of what the team called a “right calf injury.”

Prior to exiting the game, the Trail Blazers’ star had 13 points on 2-14 shooting, 1-12 from three-point range and 7 assists in about 29 minutes of play. Throughout his time on the floor against the Jazz, Lillard did not look right and his exit due to this calf injury made his struggles understandable.

While the extent and severity of Lillard’s injury is unknown at this time, The Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress reported after the game that Damian Lillard was visibly limping, something he was not doing after he injured this same calf against the Miami Heat on October 26.

Trail Blazers reporter Sean Highkin reported after the game that Lillard does not believe this injury is as bad as the first calf injury he suffered, but that missing a couple of games on the team’s upcoming four-game road trip is certainly a possibility.

This is certainly concerning for Trail Blazers fans, as Damian Lillard is the heart-and-soul of the team. Not to mention, he is one of the best scorers in the league and last season without him on the floor, Portland really struggled to remain relevant in the Western Conference.

The Blazers need Lillard healthy and on the floor to have a chance to be a contending team in this league and right now, his health could wind up having major effects on this team yet again.

Their next game will be on the road Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently have the third-most wins in the league as of Sunday morning. Further updates on Damian Lillard’s status will be provided by the Trail Blazers sometime over the next 24 hours. 

FAST BREAK PODCAST

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday. 

