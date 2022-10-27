BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Diagnosis Revealed

On Wednesday evening, Damian Lillard left the game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers early with a calf strain.

The Heat blew out the Trail Blazers by a score of 119-98, but the more significant concern was the health of Lillard.

On Thursday, the Trail Blazers provided an update on the former sixth overall pick.

Trail Blazers: "PORTLAND, Ore. (October 27, 2022) –Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited Wednesday night’s game in the third quarter vs. Miami. An MRI taken Thursday confirmed a grade one strain of the right calf. Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks."

Lillard finished his night with 22 points, and he is averaging 31.0 points per contest to start the season.

Before their loss against the Heat, the Trail Blazers had gone 4-0 with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Lillard missed most of last season after having abdominal surgery, and the Trail Blazers finished the season (27-55) as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over his ten seasons in the NBA, Lillard has made the NBA Playoffs eight times, so the Trail Blazers are typically in the mix in the west.

In 2021, he averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per contest, and he has made the All-Star Game six times during his career.

The Trail Blazers will play their next two games at home against the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies before heading on the road to face off with the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.