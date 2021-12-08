Very Unfortunate News About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that star shooting guard C.J. McCollum has a Pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and the tweet from the team can be seen embedded below.

There is no timetable for his return.

The Trail Blazers are already without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who is out with an abdominal injury.

On the season, they are 11-14 in their first 25 games, and after losing in the playoffs in the first round in back-to-back seasons, they also have a first-year head coach, and recently fired their General Manager.

Right now, the Trail Blazers are just not a good basketball team.

All anyone can hope for is that McCollum returns back to the court healthy after this huge announcement.

They will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

