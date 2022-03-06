Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Indiana Pacers in D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Kristaps Porzingis will likely made his debut for the Wizards.

The former fourth overall pick was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has been out with a knee injury.

For Sunday's game he is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Prior to playing on the Mavericks for the last few seasons, he had began his career with the New York Knicks.

In 2018, he was an All-Star, and one of the best young players in the entire NBA.

The Wizards come into Sunday as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-34 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball