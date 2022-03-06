Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game
Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. The former fourth overall pick has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, and if he plays on Sunday it will be his first time playing for the Wizards.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Indiana Pacers in D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Kristaps Porzingis will likely made his debut for the Wizards.
The former fourth overall pick was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has been out with a knee injury.
For Sunday's game he is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Prior to playing on the Mavericks for the last few seasons, he had began his career with the New York Knicks.
In 2018, he was an All-Star, and one of the best young players in the entire NBA.
The Wizards come into Sunday as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-34 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.