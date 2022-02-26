Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert have both been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert have both been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without several key players. 

Two of the players that have been ruled out are Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo. 

The status of Rondo, who is out with a toe injury, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, LeVert is out due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SportsEthos Fantasy Basketball. 

Both LeVert and Rondo did not start their seasons with the Cavs, they were traded during the season. 

LeVert came over from the Indiana Pacers, while Rondo was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
59 seconds ago
USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Bulls Injury Report

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
13 minutes ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
20 minutes ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
25 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar
58 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago