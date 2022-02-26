Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without several key players.

Two of the players that have been ruled out are Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo.

The status of Rondo, who is out with a toe injury, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, LeVert is out due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SportsEthos Fantasy Basketball.

Both LeVert and Rondo did not start their seasons with the Cavs, they were traded during the season.

LeVert came over from the Indiana Pacers, while Rondo was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related stories on NBA basketball