Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Rajon Rondo has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Rondo has missed the last four games.
The Cavs recently acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks after their starting point guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL.
On the season, they have been one of the best surprises in the NBA and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In 45 games, they are impressive 27-18.
They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018.
