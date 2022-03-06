Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo's Status For Raptors-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Ohio, and they could be without one of their best players for the game.  

Two-time NBA Champion point guard Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful for 'Sunday due to a toe injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The former All-Star began his season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was traded to the Cavs after their point guard Ricky Rubio was ruled out for the remainder of the season.  

They have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, because they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-27 record.  

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since the 2017-18 NBA season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

