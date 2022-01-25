Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo will be available on Monday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rajon Rondo will be available on Monday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available. 

Rajon Rondo, who has been out an extended time with a hamstring injury, will be available for the game on Monday night.   

The status of Rondo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games played. 

They have not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Therefore, their success has been one of the biggest surprises in the entire NBA so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Suns Game

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17470565_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

31 seconds ago
USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

46 seconds ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Thunder Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17554256_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

1 minute ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17554941_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jordan Poole Break Jordan Clarkson's Ankles

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Thunder Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

6 minutes ago