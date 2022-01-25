Rajon Rondo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
Rajon Rondo will be available on Monday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.
Rajon Rondo, who has been out an extended time with a hamstring injury, will be available for the game on Monday night.
The status of Rondo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games played.
They have not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Therefore, their success has been one of the biggest surprises in the entire NBA so far this season.
