Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Thunder-Cavs Game
Rajon Rondo will be game-time decision for Saturday night's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio on Saturday night, and for the game one of their best players will be a game-time decision.
Rajon Rondo, who has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, is once again on the injury report and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Rondo began his season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was traded earlier in the month in a three-team deal that also included the New York Knicks.
The Cavs had Ricky Rubio go down with a torn ACL, so Rondo was a solid replacement.
On the season, the Cavs are 27-19 and currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
