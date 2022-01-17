Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Ohio on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

Rondo has missed the last three games. 

The Cavs recently acquired the four-time All-Star in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers after their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL. 

On the season, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18 record. 

As for the Nets, they come into the game as the second seed in the east with a 27-15 record.  

