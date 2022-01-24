Skip to main content
Rajon Rondo's Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Rajon Rondo is listed as questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Rajon Rondo is listed as questionable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Rondo has missed the last six games, so if he misses this game it'll be his seventh straight game ruled out. 

The four-time All-Star began his season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and then was traded to the Cavs in a three-team trade (the Knicks were also involved) earlier this month. 

Their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL, and he will be out for the rest of the season, so Rondo was a good replacement. 

