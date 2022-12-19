Raptors And 76ers Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are both listed as questionable.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Julian Champagnie, Saben Lee and Tyrese Maxey.

Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors enter the night as one of the coldest teams in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Raptors are 13-17 in 30 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the fifth seed in the east and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the 76ers (in six games).

The 76ers enter the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 16-12 record in their first 28 games.

They have been playing very well as of late and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 7-3 in their last ten games).

At home, the 76ers are 11-5 in 16 games hosted in Pennsylvania.

After beating the Raptors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, they lost in the second round to the Miami Heat in six games.

With James Harden and Joel Embiid on the roster, they have the potential to be a contender.