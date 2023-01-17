Raptors And Bucks Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Dalano Banton and Otto Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton.

This will be the fourth straight game they have played without Antetokounmpo (they are 1-2 in the last three games without the two-time MVP).

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors enter the evening tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 20-24 in 44 games, and are coming off a 123-121 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday afternoon.

Over the last ten games, the Raptors have gone 5-5, and they are 6-13 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Toronto, Canada.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after finishing the 2022 regular season as the fifth seed.

As for the Bucks, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the east.

They are 28-16 in 44 games, and coming off a 132-119 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Wisconsin.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 6-4, and they are an outstanding 17-5 in 22 games at home.

Last season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (they were the third seed during the 2022 regular season).