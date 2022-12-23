Raptors And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr., Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa.

Gary Trent Jr. has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Isaiah Mobley and Dylan Windler.

Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley have been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday."

The two teams faced off in November, and the Raptors won 100-88 in Canada.

Right now, the Raptors are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-18 record in 32 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 4-12 in 16 games on the road.

In their last game, the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 113-106 on Wednesday night in Manhattan.

The Cavs come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

At home, the Cavs have been unbelievable, going 16-2 in 18 games hosted in Ohio.

In their last game, they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Wednesday night at home in Ohio.