Raptors And Cavs Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr., while Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley are both questionable.

NBA's off injury report

The Raptors come into the night with a 14-18 record in 32 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but coming off a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

On the road, the Raptors have struggled, going 4-12 in 16 games outside of Canada.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

In their most recent game, the Cavs defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 at home.

On their home court, they have been fantastic, going 16-2 in 18 games in Ohio.

The two teams faced off in November (in Canada), and the Raptors won 100-88.

Six players on the Raptors scored in double-digits, and OG Anunoby led the team with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs.