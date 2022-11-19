Raptors And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

For the game, the two teams have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors will be without Precious Achiuwa, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Champagnie, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr.

Ron Harper Jr. has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Tyrese Martin, Jarrett Culver and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Trent Forrest has been upgraded available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez, Young on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Saturday."

The Raptors come into the game with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the sixth seed.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but only 3-6 in the nine games they have played on the road.

This will be the eighth straight game the Raptors have played without Siakam (he's out with an adductor injury).

To start the season, the former All-Star had been averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

As for the Hawks, they are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their first 15 games, they are 9-6, but they are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

At home, they have a 5-3 record in eight games at State Farm Arena.

Both teams lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.