Raptors And Kings Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the Toronto Raptors in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko and Otto Porter Jr.

O.G. Anunoby and Dalano Banton are both listed as questionable.

As for the Kings, Chimezie Metu has been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors come into the night with a 21-27 record in 48 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-15 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Canada.

Last season, the Raptors were one of the best surprises in the league when they finished as the fifth seed and made the NBA Playoffs (they lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers).

Right now, they do not look like a team who will make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Kings are in the middle of an excellent season and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 27-19 record in 46 games and are 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Kings have gone 16-10 in the 26 games they have hosted in Sacramento, California.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, but the drought looks likely to end in 2023.

New head coach Mike Brown has done a great job at turning around the franchise.