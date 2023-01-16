Raptors And Knicks Injury Reports For Monday's Game

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Monday afternoon, the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Dalano Banton.

Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet is questionable due to a back injury (he is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 assists per contest).

The Knicks will be without Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries (who are both in the G League).

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors enter the day as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and just 5-13 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Toronto, Canada.

After making the NBA Playoffs (as the fifth seed) last season, they have been a disappointment through the first half of the 2022-23 season.

As for the Knicks, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Through 44 games, they are 25-19, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Knicks are 11-11 in the 22 games they have hosted in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, they beat the Raptors 112-108 (on the road in Toronto), and Julius Randle led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

VanVleet had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors.