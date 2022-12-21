The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Quentin Grimes is now listed as doubtful.

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Justin Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch are both listed as questionable.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

The Raptors come into the night with a 13-18 record in 31 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Raptors have gone 3-12 in the 15 games that they have played outside of Canada.

In their last game, they lost 104-101 to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime.

As for the Knicks, they are the hottest team in the NBA and are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

On Tuesday evening, they blew out the Golden State Warriors 132-94, so Wednesday’s game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They are 18-13 in 31 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Knicks have gone 8-7 in 15 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Knicks missed the postseason.