Raptors And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors have ruled out O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Precious Achiuwa and Justin Champagnie.

Meanwhile, the Magic will be without Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Siakam, Koloko on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol on Sunday."

The Raptors enter the night tied with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-13 in their first 26 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

At home, the Raptors have been fantastic, going 10-3, but on the road, they are struggling with a 3-10 record.

As for the Magic, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 7-20 in 27 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they are 2-8 in their last ten games, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On Friday night, the Magic beat the Raptors 113-109 in Florida.

Franz Wagner led the way with 34 points, five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of playing time.