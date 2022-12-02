Raptors And Nets Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Otto Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Ben Simmons, Alondes Williams and Yuta Watanabe.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into Friday night, the Raptors are tied with the Nets for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road outside of Canada.

Pascal Siakam recently returned from injury, and he has been playing fantastic this season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 11 games.

As for the Nets (12-11), they had gotten off to a terrible start to the season but have turned things around as of late.

Over their last ten games they have gone 6-4 and are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Kevin Durant has been playing exceptionally, with averages of 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest in 23 games.

Over his last two games, he has scored a combined 84 points on 32/44 shooting from the field (73%).

Both the Nets and Raptors lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics.