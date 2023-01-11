RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game

RJ Barrett is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, they could remain without one of their best players, as RJ Barrett is listed as questionable for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "RJ Barrett (finger) questionable for Wednesday."

The former Duke star has missed the last six games, so this would be his seventh straight out of the lineup.

That said, being listed as questionable is a good sign that a return is near.

He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games.

The Knicks enter the evening as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 10-11 in the 21 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the playoffs.

Therefore, they are in an intriguing spot as an organization, but so far this season, they look like a team who will compete for a top-six seed.

As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the east, with a 23-18 record in 41 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-11 in the 19 games they have played outside of Indianapolis.

The two teams last faced off in Indianapolis in November, and the Knicks won 109-106.