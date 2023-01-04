RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game

RJ Barrett is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

However, they will remain without one of their best players for the contest, as RJ Barrett has been ruled out.

Knicks: "Injury update for tomorrow’s game.

Questionable: Derrick Rose (Contused left knee)

Doubtful: Obi Toppin (Non-displaced fracture right fibula head)

Out: RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger)"

The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games this season.

He has missed the last three games, and the Knicks are 2-1 in that span.

They come into the night tied with the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.

The Knicks are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 9-10 in 19 games hosted in New York City.

Last month, the Spurs beat the Knicks 122-115 in Texas (Barrett did not play in the game).

Julius Randle had 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Keldon Johnson and Romeo Langford combined for 53 points.

The Spurs come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-25 record in 37 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Spurs are 5-12 in the 17 games they have played away from San Antonio, Texas.