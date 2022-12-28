RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks are in Texas playing the Dallas Mavericks.

However, former third-overall pick RJ Barrett got injured during the first half, and the Knicks have now announced that he will not return for the remainder of the night.

Via Knicks PR: "RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game."

Barrett played for two minutes before exiting the game.

He came into the night with averages of 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 34 games.

The former Duke star is also shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range.

He is in his fourth season in the NBA and has career averages of 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 232 regular season games.

Recently, the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the NBA when they won eight games in a row, but they came into the matchup with the Mavs on a three-game losing streak.

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 7-3, and on the road, they are an impressive 10-6 in 16 games away from Madison Square Garden.

Last season, the Knicks missed the NBA Playoffs, but in 2021 they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Mavs, they also came into the night with an 18-16 record in 34 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.