Robert Covington's Status For Trail Blazers-Bulls Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have one of their key player available.

Robert Covington is on the injury report with a knee injury, but will be available to play and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of Underdog NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-28 record in 49 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, so they have been playing better as of late.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-18 record in the 48 games that they have played so far this season.

