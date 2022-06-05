BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 2

Robert Williams III will play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have star center Robert Williams III available, who was originally listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108.

Williams III had eight points, six rebounds, one steal and four blocks in the game.

He is the team's best rim protector, and averaged over two blocks per game during the regular season.

If the Celtics can win Game 2, they will have a commanding 2-0 lead heading home to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

