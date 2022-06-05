Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics are back in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but for the game they could be without their best rim protector.
Robert Williams III remains listed questionable due to a knee injury, and the latest injury report update came out at 12:30 Eastern Time.
Williams III averaged over two blocks per game during the regular season, so he is a big part of what the Celtics do on defense.
In Game 1, the Celtics won by a score of 120-108 even though they had trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter.
They ended up winning the final period by an astonishing 24-points to flip the script and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Williams III played 24 minutes in the first game on Thursday night, and he had eight points, six rebounds, one steal and an incredible four blocks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.