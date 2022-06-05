Robert Williams III Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics are back in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but for the game they could be without their best rim protector.

Robert Williams III remains listed questionable due to a knee injury, and the latest injury report update came out at 12:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Williams III averaged over two blocks per game during the regular season, so he is a big part of what the Celtics do on defense.

In Game 1, the Celtics won by a score of 120-108 even though they had trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter.

They ended up winning the final period by an astonishing 24-points to flip the script and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Williams III played 24 minutes in the first game on Thursday night, and he had eight points, six rebounds, one steal and an incredible four blocks.



