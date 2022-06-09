Skip to main content
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Release Game 4 Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.  

Celtics' tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE" 

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has also played in every game of the series.   

Therefore, it is likely that he will not miss Game 4 on Friday night.   

The Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 116-100, so they can take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win on Friday night. 

