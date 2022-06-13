Skip to main content
BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 5

Robert Williams III will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams III will play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening.  

The team's leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has yet to miss a game so far. 

The Celtics lost Game 4 of the series on Friday night at home at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97. 

The series is tied up at 2-2, so the winner of Monday's game will have a 3-2 lead and be just one win away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship. 

