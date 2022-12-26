Rockets And Bulls Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Houston Rockets at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time).

The Rockets have ruled out Trevor Hudgins and Ja'Sean Tate, while Eric Gordon is listed as questionable.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. are both doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets come into the night with a 9-23 record in 32 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Rockets are 3-13 in the 16 games they have played outside of Houston, Texas.

Right now, the franchise is in rebuilding mode, so they likely won't be competing for the NBA Playoffs this season.

As for the Bulls, they come into the matchup with a 14-18 record in 32 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Bulls are 7-7 in 14 games in Chicago, Illinois.

While they have one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference, they have had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.