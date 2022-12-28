Rockets And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Houston Rockets in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Rockets have ruled out Eric Gordon, Darius Day, Trevor Hudgins and Jae'Sean Tate.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Mfiondu Kabengele, Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari.

Robert Williams III has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Tuesday."

The Rockets come into the night as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 10-23 record in 33 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-13 in 17 games on the road away from Houston, Texas.

As for the Celtics, they come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record in 34 games (which is the best record in the entire NBA).

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On Christmas, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118, and Jayson Tatum had 41 points.

At home, the Celtics have been tough to beat, as they are 13-5 in 18 games hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

This will be the first time that the Rockets and Celtics have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.