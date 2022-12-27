Rockets And Celtics Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Rockets have ruled out Darius Days, Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins and Jae'Sean Tate.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari.

Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams III are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets come into the night as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 10-23 record in 33 games.

However, they are coming off a 133-118 win (at home) over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Over their last ten games, the Rockets have gone 4-6, and they are 4-13 in 17 games on the road.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off a 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) on Christmas.

Jayson Tatum was brilliant, finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes of playing time.

With the victory, the Celtics improved to 24-10 in 34 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (they are now 1.5 games ahead of the Bucks).

At home, they are fantastic (13-5 in 18 games hosted in Massachusetts), and over the last ten games, they are 5-5.

Last season, the Rockets missed the NBA Playoffs, and they are in rebuilding mode.

The Celtics made the NBA Finals last season (they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors) and have an excellent chance to get back there this season.