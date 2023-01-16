Rockets And Lakers Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Rockets have ruled out Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins and Kevin Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis.

Troy Brown Jr. is probable, while four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets come into the night as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place) with a 10-33 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and have gone 4-19 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Houston, Texas.

Right now, the franchise is in rebuilding mode, but they have young talent on the roster, such as 2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green who is averaging 21.5 points per contest.

As for the Lakers, they are 19-24 in 43 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

While they are 6-4 in their last ten games, the Lakers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they are coming off a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at home.

They are 10-10 in the 20 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

This will be the first time that the Rockets and Lakers have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.