Rockets And Pacers Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Both teams have had tough seasons, but for the Rockets they were expected to be in a rebuilding mode. 

As for the Pacers, they came into the season with an NBA Champion head coach, and a roster loaded with veterans. 

Last month, they traded away many player including stars Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. 

The Pacers are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-47 record in the 70 games that they have played.  

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-52 record in the 69 games that they played. 

