Rockets And Suns Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Rockets have ruled out Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins, Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig.

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets enter the night as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 5-16 record in their first 21 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

While they have young talent on the roster, they are in rebuilding mode and will likely not be competing for the playoffs this season.

On the road, they have gone 2-11 in 13 games played away from Houston, Texas.

As for the Suns, they are playing without Paul for the 12th straight game, but they have played well despite his absence.

Currently, they are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are the first seed in the west with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games and are 11-1 in the 12 games they have hosted in Arizona.

All-Star guard Devin Booker is coming off a game (Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls) where he shot 20/25 from the field and put up 51 points in only three quarters.

Last season, the Suns had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.