Rockets And Timberwolves Injury Reports

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are facing off at the Target Center, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Rockets have ruled out Darius Days, Bruno Fernando, Trevor Hudgins, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Luka Garza, Rudy Gobert, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Rockets are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 1-8 record in their first nine games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA, so they are not expected to be competing for the playoffs this season.

The roster is in rebuilding mode, but they do have intriguing young talent such as Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr.

They are 0-6 on the road, so they are still seeking their first win away from Houston.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but over the offseason, they traded for Gobert, so they are still getting acclimated to him in the lineup (this will be his first missed game of the season).

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and this is a game that they should win.

At the Target Center, the Timberwolves are 3-3 on the season.