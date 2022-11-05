Skip to main content
Rockets And Timberwolves Injury Reports

Rockets And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are facing off at the Target Center, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Rockets have ruled out Darius Days, Bruno Fernando, Trevor Hudgins, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Luka Garza, Rudy Gobert, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Coming into the night, the Rockets are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 1-8 record in their first nine games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. 

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA, so they are not expected to be competing for the playoffs this season. 

The roster is in rebuilding mode, but they do have intriguing young talent such as Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. 

They are 0-6 on the road, so they are still seeking their first win away from Houston. 

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but over the offseason, they traded for Gobert, so they are still getting acclimated to him in the lineup (this will be his first missed game of the season). 

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and this is a game that they should win.

At the Target Center, the Timberwolves are 3-3 on the season.

USATSI_19126449_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19323840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17993518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19316457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17480197_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18513025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Al Horford's Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17978755_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16843197_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar