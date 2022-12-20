Rudy Gobert's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center in Minnesota.

For the game, they will remain without All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

This will be the third straight game that Gobert has been out of the lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) ruled out Monday."

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year is currently averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest (on 65.2% shooting from the field) in 26 games.

In each of the last two games that Gobert has been out, the Timberwolves have won.

They defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls in that span.

Over the last ten games, the Timberwolves are 5-5, and they are 8-7 in 15 games at home.

They are now 15-15 in 30 games, which has them tied with the Mavs for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Both teams are 4.5 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

The Mavs are coming off a 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Saturday night.

They are struggling on the road, going just 3-10 in 13 games played outside of Dallas, Texas.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs have gone 5-5.

Last season, the Timberwolves lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (it was their first time in the playoffs since 2018), while the Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.