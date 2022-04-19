WATCH: Rudy Gobert's Ridiculous Block In Game 2
Rudy Gobert had an unbelievable block in Monday night's game between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Monday evening for Game 2, and during the first quarter Rudy Gobert had a massive block.
The Jazz have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 on Saturday afternoon to kick off the playoffs.
The next two games will be played in Salt Lake City.
