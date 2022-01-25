Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Suns Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and for the game they will be without their starting center.
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due to a calf strain, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge Basketball.
The Jazz lost on Sunday night in Golden State against the Warriors, so Monday is the second night of a back-to-back.
Coming into the game, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games played.
They are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the conference.
As for the Suns, they are 36-9 and currently the first seed in the west.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.