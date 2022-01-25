Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Suns Game

The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and for the game they will be without their starting center.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due to a calf strain, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge Basketball.

The Jazz lost on Sunday night in Golden State against the Warriors, so Monday is the second night of a back-to-back.

Coming into the game, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games played.

They are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the conference.

As for the Suns, they are 36-9 and currently the first seed in the west.

