Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due a leg injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record in 74 games that they have played in this season.

