Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game they will be without their All-Star center.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status for Wednesday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 18-10 in 28 games at home in Utah this season.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 41-13 record in 54 games, and they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.