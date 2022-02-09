Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game they will be without their All-Star center. 

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status for Wednesday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games. 

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 18-10 in 28 games at home in Utah this season. 

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 41-13 record in 54 games, and they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

USATSI_16255959_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

just now
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

8 minutes ago
USATSI_8660220_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17570048_168388303_lowres
News

Is Caris LeVert Making His Cavs Debut Against The Spurs?

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Jazz

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17609098_168388303_lowres-2
Rumors

James Harden Trade? Here's The Latest Rumors

1 hour ago