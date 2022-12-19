Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without All-Star center Rudy Gobert, as he is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable Monday."

Gobert has missed each of the last two games (the Timberwolves have won both against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls).

On the season, the 30-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest in 26 games.

After spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, he was traded to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal over the summer.

The Timberwolves enter the night with a 15-15 record in 30 games, and are 8-7 in the 15 games that they have hosted in Minnesota.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they finished as the seventh seed in the west and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.

As for the Mavs, they are also 15-15 in their first 30 games, and are coming off a 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Saturday night.

On the road, they have struggled going just 3-10 in the 13 games that they have played away from Dallas, Texas.

Both teams are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and 4.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.