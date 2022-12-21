Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for the second consecutive game.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who has missed the last three games, is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

The Timberwolves have gone 3-0 over the last three games without Gobert.

In 26 games, the three-time Defensive Player of The Year is averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest (on 65.2% shooting from the field).

Right now, the Timberwolves are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

However, the conference has been so close, that they are only 3.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Timberwolves are 6-4, and they are 9-7 in 16 games at home.

On Monday night, they beat the Mavs 116-106.

Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and the Timberwolves also held All-Star Luka Doncic to 19 points on 5/17 shooting.

The Mavs come into Wednesday’s matchup with a 15-16 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Mavs have struggled, going 3-11 in 14 games outside of Dallas, Texas (they are 12-5 at home).

Last season, the Timberwolves lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals.