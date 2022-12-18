Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls at the Target Center.

For the game, they could be without their All-Star center Rudy Gobert, as he is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Sunday."

Gobert comes into the night with averages of 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest in 26 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed Friday's 112-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Right now, the Timberwolves are 14-15 in 29 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 7-7 in the 14 games that they have hosted in Minnesota.

Gobert's most recent game was on Wednesday night, when he had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes.

However, the Timberwolves lost 99-88 to the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

As for the Bulls, they come into the night with an 11-17 record in their first 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bulls have gone 4-10 in 14 games away from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

With DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league but have been one of the most disappointing teams to start the 2022-23 season.

Last season, both teams lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.