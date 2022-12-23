Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Celtics Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Friday."

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year missed three games in a row before returning on Wednesday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.

In the three games without Gobert, the Timberwolves went 3-0, but they ended up losing 104-99 to the Mavs.

However, Gobert had a fantastic game putting up 19 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks (on 9/11 shooting from the field).

On the season, he is averaging 14.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 27 games.

The Timberwolves come into the matchup with the Celtics tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-16 in 32 games and 5-5 in their last ten.

On the road, they have gone 7-8 in 15 games away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Gobert is in his first season with the organization after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz (he was traded over the offseason).

As for the Celtics, they come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record in 32 games.

They are 11-5 in 16 games at home and 4-6 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Celtics are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (they lost 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday night).